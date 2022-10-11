After C﻿helsea's 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday saw them move back into the top four, Garth Crooks has picked two Blues players for his team of the week.

H﻿e said: "Kalidou Koulibaly has had to convince new manager Graham Potter he is worthy of a place in Chelsea's starting line-up.

"The arrival of Wesley Fofana has made success in the Premier League for the Senegal captain even more difficult. However, against Wolves Koulibaly looked comfortable in a back three and showed why he had been so successful in Italy.

"He is an instinctive defender, and given time I think he will be as important to the Blues as Antonio Rudiger eventually became before his departure."

Kai Havertz also impressed after scoring the opener on Saturday.

"If Chelsea are still looking for a number nine, I think they might have found him if they are bold enough. Kai Havertz is starting to find himself in top-flight football.

"With two goals for Germany against England recently, he's also starting to find the back of the net in his Chelsea colours as well. Havertz looks altogether much more composed around the goal these days."

