Here's what Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin had to say following his side's 4-1 win over Partick Thistle: "Obviously the objective for these cup competitions is to make sure you're in the hat, and we've done that. First half I thought we were excellent against a very good Partick Thistle team - we had to be at our best.

"The remit was to get to Hampden. The board and the supporters demand that. My remit is to win silverware. I prefer to be positive because I want my players to hear the right message. We have to believe we're capable of going all they way. Otherwise what's the point?

"We've had some tricky ties, so I'm really proud of the players."