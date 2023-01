Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over the 23-year-old's release clause. (90min, external)

Fiorentina do not want to let Sofyan Amrabat, 26, leave in the January transfer window after the Morocco midfielder attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks. (90min, external)

