Chelsea are keen on Barcelona and United States defender Sergino Dest, 21. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is wanted by Crystal Palace on a permanent basis after he won the club's Player of the Season award while on loan with the Eagles. (Talksport), external

Elsewhere, West Ham have offered 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week to remain with the club. (Talksport), external

