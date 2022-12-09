When Strachan & McLeish met James Bond...

Analysis meetings and James Bond don't appear to go hand in hand, but that unlikely combination came to pass during Scotland's 1982 World Cup campaign.

Gordon Strachan tells the tale of how the players gathered to watch Brazil's opener against the USSR on TV, days before Jock Stein's squad took on Zico et al, unaware that Scotland's biggest star was in their midst.

"In those days there were no analysis rooms," Strachan recalls on the BBC's Sacked in the Morning programme. "It was pitch black, and I couldn't get a seat. Big Alex [McLeish] sat down and I sat in between his legs, like his kid.

"As the game's going, I could smell cigar smoke, and I went, ‘Oh for Christ’s sake, there’s athletes in here and you’re trying to choke us to death’. And then I heard the James Bond voice..."

Strachan and McLeish, two pillars of a legendary Aberdeen side, then twigged who they were watching the game with.

Strachan added: "Sean Connery came back and said ‘Do you want me to put it out?’. I just said ‘Do what you want big fella’. So that’s when we met James Bond."