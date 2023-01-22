Man City 3-0 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui tells BBC Sport: "It’s a negative opinion for today because I don’t think we did a good match. I think I have to review the match again but the first half we didn’t do what we prepared and had in our minds. We didn’t do a lot of things in the offensive phase.

"In the second half we improved and when we started playing better we suffered the second goal and then it was more difficult. They have big quality and when they start winning it’s more difficult.

"I think we have improved some things, but it is not enough. We have to improve more. Each match is one challenge. Today we knew it was a difficult match against one of the best teams in the world. It was a pity because we weren’t able to get any positive things here but we have to continue working."