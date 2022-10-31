W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at Gtech Community Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Peter: We need to improve our passing - we gave the ball away too many times from the back and in midfield. Our keeper needs to stop playing he ball out right in front of goal, how many times have goals resulted from this! I would like to see him use his long-ball skills more.

Ben: We set up poorly in the first half, particularly starting with Wissa, who’s better suited as an impact sub and lacked the muscle which Onyeka would have offered. Toney was out of sorts, but we didn’t play to our strengths by using Rico Henry down the left. Gamesmanship was required directly after our goal: unsubtle tactics which served Wolves well.

Paul: Disappointing to see such time-wasting and a ref who did not stamp it out. I made a big effort getting to the game due to the public transport issues and motorway closure. However, the Bees didn't step up to the plate themselves.

Wolves fans

Mike: Get ready for the Championship again! Talk of our best players possibly leaving in January, so I can only see us going one way... down.

Darron: I'd have settled for a point before kick-off, so well done to the lads for reacting to the Leicester City defeat. The Costa incident could cost us - silly, schoolboy error that has left us again without a main number nine for the next two games leading up to the Qatar break. Hopefully we'll plug the holes in this season's leaky defence and ride the wave.

Malcom: We are in a relegation battle because of the poor management by Shi, Sellars and Lage. To discard Coady, Saiss, Boly, Ruddy and Dendonker at the same time was reckless. With the exception of Collins, all the summer signings are well short of the level required to date. Appoint Sean Dyche now. He is the best option to stave off relegation.