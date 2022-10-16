Ylber Ramadani produced a moment of real quality with his defence splitting pass for the opening goal, which rewarded the industrious Luis Lopes.

The Cape Verde forward was unlucky not to win a first-half penalty and forced a smart save from Craig Gordon early in the second half.

H﻿e stroked the goal in well and then took advantage of tiring opponents to advance and lay the second on a plate for Vicente Besuijen.

Dons skipper Anthony Stewart got away with one bad error but, that aside, looked very comfortable at the centre of a back three, bringing the ball out with assurance.