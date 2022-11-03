A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland in Madrid

A﻿ recurring theme in Celtic's Champions League campaign has been their lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

Again in the Bernabeu they passed up several clear openings, but full-back Greg Taylor says that made little difference on the night against a classy Real Madrid side.

“Can’t really have any grumbles with the result," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"They were right at it. Maybe in other games the missed opportunities can change the swing of the game, but Real would have been too much for us regardless. We were well beaten.”

D﻿espite that, the Scotland international has relished the opportunity to test himself against the cream of European football.

“I’ve loved it," he added. "It’s been something new for me. I think I’ve been pretty strong throughout the games, but as a team we’ve not got the results we wanted."