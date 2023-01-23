Transfer news: Rice favouring Arsenal move

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, but Manchester United and Chelsea are also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international. (Guardian)

United have joined Paris St-Germain in the chase for 17-year-old Brazilian Vitor Roque, who has a £52.5m release clause in his Athletico Paranaense contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express)

