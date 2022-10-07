Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says the midweek win over St Johnstone was very important - especially being in front of their home crowd - and hopes to follow up "a good team performance" with another win against Heart of Midlothian on Sunday, again at Rugby Park.

A response was needed as three away defeats had not helped his side's confidence and they are now feeling good about themselves.

McInnes says Hearts' poor form means nothing as the Edinburgh side have "a fantastic squad".

The manager reveals that, internally, they have a target points tally they want to reach before the World Cup.