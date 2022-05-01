Everton v Chelsea - team news

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes two changes as he comes up against his former employers as a manager for the first time.

Yerry Mina is in for Michael Keane in defence, while Fabian Delph replaces Allan in midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies are on the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Mykolenko, Delph Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Keane, Allan, Davies, Alli, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin