The words of a tearful Mark Noble as he bade farewell to London Stadium on Sunday:

“It’s obviously an incredibly emotional day for myself and for my family. I’ve got a lot of family here today – and when I say a lot of family I mean 60,000 people.

“I don’t want to talk too much. I’ve been too emotional lately.

“But I would like to say thank you to everyone who has ever helped me during my career. The last two years have been phenomenal as we all know. The players, the staff, the backroom staff have all been simply amazing.

"I’m sure you will agree we should stand up and give them a clap as well.

“Last but not least, I hope that in the last 18 years I’ve done you proud.”