'Brighton have much to look forward to' - your views

After Brighton rounded off their best-ever Premier League campaign with victory against West Ham on Sunday, we've been asking for your views on both the season and the future.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: Brighton are a very well-run club. Having supported them for 69 years, this is the best squad we have had in my experience. We play great football and fear no side in the Premier League. The future looks great.

Hugh: Tony Bloom, Paul Barber, Graham Potter and co make a very smart team, especially in their patient long-term build up of the club. With some small tweaks, I can see a top-four finish next year. If this happens, let's hope the stresses and strains of such success don't blow this amazing team apart. It's been a great ride over the past few seasons!

Luca: I hate to be a pessimist, but I think it could be a bit difficult next year. A lot of our players have been linked with different clubs and, if they all go, we don’t have ready replacements, and Tony Bloom is notably frugal. UTA

Dave: Potter is clearly an excellent coach, man manager and leader. He’ll continue to build from here with player development and further astute signings. Brighton have much to look forward to.

Matt: Brighton can progress but need to keep the core of the team together. They may lose a couple of players, like Bissouma and Trossard, and if they do, how quickly can they build replacements as well as pushing forward? Can they find a regular goalscorer up front to take the pressure off Maupay, Welbeck and the midfield? With Potter they can!