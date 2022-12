Newcastle, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among a number of clubs considering a move for Real Valladolid's Spain Under-19 right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Newcastle have opened talks with Flamengo over a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (Globo - in Portuguese), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column