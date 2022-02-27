'A club legend of our era'
Thank you for everything Marcelo, in these past 4 years you’ve helped me grow into the player I am now. You have taught me so much and I will cherish that forever 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/8iqjNOYkcO— Pascal Struijk (@StruijkPascal) February 27, 2022
You United a club, a city & a team going nowhere. I will be forever grateful for everything you and your staff did for me and my family. A club legend of our era. Gracias Marcelo 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wiacGcoxmh— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) February 27, 2022
Thank You Marcelo for everything 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/A7Av23boXk— Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) February 27, 2022
