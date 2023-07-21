Ten Hag on striker search, Maguire and finding consistency
Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey
Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's pre-season game against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Asked about United's ongoing search for a striker, Ten Hag said: "We know our targets. We will do everything in our power to get the right man in."
On taking the captaincy off Harry Maguire: "Everyone can understand it is disappointing but it can work out very good for the team and for Harry. He is an important player, he stays an important player."
On David de Gea not getting the chance to say goodbye: "David after his contribution and such a long period, it is massive what he did. He will be a legend at Man Utd for the rest of his life."
On doing better than last season: "We have shown last season we can beat all the teams in the world, then we have to be more consistent."