Chelsea are working on an improved offer of £80m plus add-ons for Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Mail), external

The club are also considering bringing Marc Guehi back, two years after selling the England defender to Crystal Palace. (Guardian), external

Chelsea could complete a move for Montpellier's Elye Wahi but Atletico Madrid are also in the running for the French forward. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column