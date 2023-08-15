Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are “under no illusions” of how difficult their Viaplay Cup clash against Stirling is going to be, with memories of defeat to Darvel still fresh in the memory.

Stirling have two successive wins in their opening games in League One, and MacKenzie believes his side need to treat the game the same as they did against Celtic on Sunday.

"We are under no illusions about what we are going to face,” said MacKenzie.

"Obviously the Darvel game in January is still a wee bit raw for the club because that was a horrendous night.

"We have seen how Stirling Albion have been playing in the League Cup, going to places like St Johnstone and battering them.

"So we know it's going to be a tough game and we need to play like that, whether it's against Celtic, Stirling Albion or against anybody, we need to bring that same fight."