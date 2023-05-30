Everton must get their transfer strategy right if they are to avoid being dragged into another Premier League relegation battle next season, says Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent for The New York Times.

After the Toffees survived on the final day of the campaign on Sunday, BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club looked at what the future holds at Goodison Park.

Smith said: "Even if you take into account Everton's financial problems and the fact they won't be able to blow people out of the water on wages, there is definitely a group of players who would want to sign for Everton, who would be convinced by Sean Dyche and who would see it as a chance to establish themselves in the Premier League - or potentially earn a move on to a top-six team.

"The task for Everton is getting those ones right, because that's what they've failed to do abysmally in the past five to 10 years.

"They've not been able to have a type of player who they can sign who they can go to and say 'we can be your springboard and we are the place for you to come and express your talent'. Dyche will have an idea of what he wants the team to look like, so they have to go and get the players who fit that pattern and sell the idea to them."

