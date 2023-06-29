Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe stressed at the end of last season that this summer would be the toughest transfer window yet.

Champions League qualification has increased the need for quality additions, but after three windows where the club's owners have spent without recouping much money, Financial Fair Play has become a more prudent consideration.

It means any money that is spent, particularly on star attractions like Sandro Tonali, has to be carefully considered.

Earlier in the window, there was hope rather than expectation inside the club that Newcastle could lure the 23-year-old Italian, but they reacted quickly to secure the deal. He is expected to sign in the coming days.

He doesn’t fit the immediate number-one priority, which was a bona-fide defensive midfielder to release Bruno Guimaraes further forward. But like the Brazilian, Tonali can play deep and more advanced in the middle, meaning he will relieve the workload on his team-mate at crucial times in the season.

Guimaraes has been the heartbeat of this Newcastle team since he arrived in January last year, so much so that they are yet to win in the Premier League without him. Towards the end of the campaign, his performances were hampered by an ongoing ankle problem.

So even though Tonali doesn’t specialise in the defensive role Newcastle intended on improving, he will dovetail with Guimaraes. Not only will that mean Guimaraes gets more freedom, but it will also alleviate the burden on him to carry the creative threat too.

Tonali's arrival adds an entirely new dimension to Howe’s squad. The club will feel they have done brilliantly to turn him from pipe dream to major signing in a matter of weeks.

