Brighton must sell players for 'best value possible'

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says it is "important" the club continues to sell players in order to generate income.

The Seagulls have sold a number of star names for huge profits over the last few seasons, and have agreed a British record fee of £111m to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo to Liverpool.

Speaking at the Brighton Fan Forum on Thursday night, Barber said: "Creating income by selling players is important.

"Every club will sell players at a point, and we have to get the best value possible."

Manager Roberto de Zerbi maintained for much of the summer that he was planning to start the season with Caicedo, but bids in excess of £100m from both Chelsea and Liverpool have forced the club to entertain an exit.

"There is always going to be speculation," Barber added.

"There will be 1000 stories a day, and 999 of them are not true."

