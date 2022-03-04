Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle's run just keeps on going - they are seven unbeaten now in the league, and have won four of their past five games - and they keep climbing away from the relegation zone.

Brighton are at the other end of the form table, and have now lost three in a row which is their worst run of the season. They've not scored in any of those defeats either, but it's nothing new for them to be short of goals.

All things considered, it has to be another Newcastle win here - their improvement shows what a difference a bit of momentum and confidence can make, and a big home crowd will help them on Saturday too.

Johnny's prediction: There is no stopping Newcastle at the moment is there? 2-1

Find out how Lawro and Johnny Marr think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go