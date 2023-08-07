New signing Vargas 'may need time to settle in'

Heart of Midlothian fans might have to wait until after Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Norway before seeing latest signing Kenneth Vargas in action.

The 21-year-old, who has been called up to the Costa Rica squad recently without earning his first senior cap, has arrived on a season-long loan from Herediano in his country's top flight.

But he has only had one substitute appearance this season and that came on 26 July, after which Hearts looked to complete a deal that includes an option to buy.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith told his club website: "He’s coming from halfway across the world, so he may need time to settle in, but we’ll make it as smooth a transition as possible for him.

"Kenneth travelled to Scotland over the weekend, so we’ll now start the process of bedding him into the group.

“He got some great attributes and is clearly talented. We think we can improve him as a player and he can help take the team to where we want to go.”

