Brentford's fantastic Friday - when the Bees hit the big time
- Published
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
With Brentford set to visit Arsenal this weekend, we rewind six months to reflect on an unforgettable first Premier League meeting between the sides...
Brentford had finally earned their spot in the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs at the third time of asking.
The reward for all of their hard work was a chance to host Arsenal on Friday night football to open the Premier League season.
Brentford Community Stadium was rocking an hour before kick-off as fans waited in anticipation of their club's Premier League bow.
The players would match the intensity of their fans from the first whistle as they set about Arsenal, making the visitors' lives difficult.
Bryan Mbeumo rattled the outside of the post with the opening chance of the game as he raced away from Pablo Mari.
It wouldn't be long until they opened the scoring - Ivan Toney flicked on a long ball that wasn't dealt with by the Gunners.
It eventually fell to the feet of Sergi Canos and the Spanish midfielder cut inside before unleashing a powerful drive that beat Bernd Leno at his near post.
Brentford would double their lead as a long throw-in was allowed to bounce before Christian Norgaard rose highest to head in from close range.
The full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations from the home fans who had seen their side make the perfect start to life in the Premier League.
Head coach Thomas Frank led his side in soaking up the atmosphere and applause as they went on a lap of honour.
The Danish manager even remembered to make time for young fan Woody O'Rourke in a moment that encapsulated Brentford's opening-night delight.