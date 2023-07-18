Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The timing and location of Andre Onana’s medical are yet to be confirmed.

Manchester United hope the Cameroon goalkeeper will be able to join them on their forthcoming tour of the United States, but they have to sort out a visa.

Manager Erik ten Hag decided to move for Onana at the end of the season.

He previously worked with the 27-year-old at Ajax and feels he can be a significant addition to United’s squad.

His decision prompted David de Gea to turn down a new contract offer.