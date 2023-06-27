Celtic B team confirm Sligo Rovers pre-season fixture

Darren O’Dea and Stephen McManus will take the Celtic youngsters to the Showgrounds on Tuesday 11 July to face League of Ireland Premier Divisions Sligo Rovers.

Sligo manager, John Russell said: “’I know there is a good history between the clubs with various players or staff having played or managed both here and in Scotland.

‘’It will be a good test for us, and it will also be good for the supporters of both clubs to come to The Showgrounds and see a good game of football.”

Club Chairman, Tommy Higgins added: “The game will hopefully be an entertaining one for the supporters and we hope to see a large Celtic support here on the night too.

“Celtic are a hugely followed club around the world, particularly here in Ireland and we are all looking forward to the game.”