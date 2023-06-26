Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ultimately, it has come down to simple economics from Manchester City's point of view.

Yes, they wanted Ilkay Gundogan to stay. Yes, Guardiola was unstinting in his praise of the German during the final weeks of an historic season.

But City did not want to keep Gundogan at any price.

They offered the German a one-year contract with the possibility of an extra season on top. Barcelona offered an additional year on top of that.

Gundogan is 32 and, while he was outstanding for City and has an awareness few can match, he is not going to get any better.

City, as Treble winners, are in a position of strength. Players want to play for Guardiola. The club can attract high-class talent and, in Kovacic, are on the brink of doing just that.

Gundogan will be fondly remembered at the club, just as David Silva, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany still are.