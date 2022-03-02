Burnley will bounce back from 'blip' against Leicester

Burnley should not be too disheartened by defeat at home by Leicester, according to former Premier League midfielder Andy Reid.

Sean Dyche's side missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone after second-half substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy finally broke the stubborn resistance of Clarets keeper Nick Pope.

But ex-Republic of Ireland international Reid says Burnley's recent run of one defeat in seven games should give them hope of staying up.

"They will be disappointed with the result as they could have got something out of it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But there was no lack of commitment.

"Their run has put them in with a great opportunity of staying up and they will feel they have a bit of momentum.

"Dyche will be saying this result is a blip but there is plenty to play for."

