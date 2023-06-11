It's not been a bad six months for Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City striker has booked his place in history as the first player to win a treble of European Cup, league and domestic cup - and a World Cup - in the same season.

Nine players before the 23-year-old Argentine forward had won the European Cup or Champions League and the World Cup in the same season - but none had won the domestic double as well.

Alvarez finishes the season as City's second top scorer with 17 goals, despite starting fewer than half their games, and was the third top scorer at the 2022 World Cup.

