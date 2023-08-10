Guardiola on 'impossible' Treble repeat, Palmer and Ake
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of City starting their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive league title at Burnley.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
He played down suggestions City could complete another Treble: "It will not be possible to do what we did last season. It was once in a lifetime. We climbed the highest mountain last season, but in the last two days we came down from it and now we start again."
On West Ham's interest in Cole Palmer: "I don't know what's going to happen. I understand completely that he wants to be more active than the previous season."
He dismissed questions about Lucas Paqueta: "He is a West Ham player."
On Nathan Ake's fitness: "He is training good. He is ready."