Manchester United "are not as close" to Manchester City as Erik ten Hag thinks, believes The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton, after the Red Devils lost in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Ten Hag has had a good first season in charge at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup and securing Champions League football for United, but the campaign ended in disappointment at Wembley.

While the boss was bullish after the final, Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast there are a few issues to sort before they can truly rival City in the Premier League.

"They will need City to drop off, probably another five points to bridge the gap," said Crafton. "And remember City are already about 10 points behind where they usually are.

"Overall it's been a positive season and he has a good platform to work from - but I don't think they are close as he thinks they are."

United's goalscoring problems have been well documented this season with a striker on top of their shopping list this summer.

Crafton believes there is more surgery required for them to mount a true title challenge.

"The goalkeeping situation is really interesting and will depend on the ownership and their budget," he said.

"Over the next two years, they will also probably need a full-back, another central midfielder and then there are the wide positions.

"Can Antony and Jadon Sancho hit the levels of a Mohamed Salah/Sadio Mane or Riyad Mahrez?"

