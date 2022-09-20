Morelos vows to prove doubters wrong

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has pledged to defy the doubters and bounce back to his best.

Morelos has struggled to reclaim a first-team place after thigh surgery, making just one start among six appearances this season that have yielded only one goal.

The 26-year-old sat out three matches after being dropped from the squad by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst because of concerns over his fitness and attitude.

Morelos returned to feature in two games, but was left on the bench for the entirety of Rangers' league win over Dundee United on Saturday.

In a brief post on his official Instagram account, he wrote in Spanish: "I will go against everyone who thinks I am not going to make it, even against myself if one day I doubt it."

Morelos will have the opportunity to work on his fitness over the international break after being left out of the Colombia squad for friendlies against Guatemala and Mexico.