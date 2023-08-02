Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have - almost - done their three 'big' deals before the season starts, and got two of them in early enough to play significant roles in pre-season. By the standards of previous years, that is early.

Don’t forget, Manchester City have been delayed in their expected signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and even Arsenal needed time to get the Declan Rice deal over the line when he only wanted to join one club.

The futures of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe are unresolved so, actually, Erik ten Hag is quite pleased with United’s business.

The reality is modern day transfers are complicated, with all kinds of clauses involve that need checking legally. If problems are to arise for United this season, it won’t come through the speed of completing transfers.