Brighton linked with Rangers' Kamara

Brighton are targeting Rangers' Glen Kamara as they seek midfield reinforcements having sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. (90min), external

PAOK have set an asking price of £2m for Antonio Colak as Rangers weigh up a move for the 28-year-old striker. (Sun), external

Millwall striker Zak Lovelace, 16, has chosen to join Rangers despite Premier League interest and will join up with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad in the coming weeks. (Sky Sports), external

Although Sevilla have yet to bid for Alfredo Morelos, the Spanish side lead the chase for the Rangers striker and discussions are expected, while the Ibrox side club also braced for offers for Joe Aribo amid interest from the Premier League. (Glasgow Times), external

Premiership clubs are poised for crisis talks over Rangers' continuing sponsorship row with the SPFL amid fears that the Ibrox club - who are no longer required to participate in the agreement with car dealer cinch - may be exempt from promoting any other commercial deals secured by the league. (Daily Record), external