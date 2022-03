Arsenal have made an offer for Feyenoord and Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 22. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

The Gunners are ready to let Lucas Torreira - on loan at Fiorentina - leave permanently in the summer, while fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny is also set to depart. (Fabrizio Romano), external

