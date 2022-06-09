Title-winning midfielder Gareth Barry has given an insight into the Manchester City dressing room in 2012 - and praised "the best atmosphere" he ever played in.

Speaking to the club's official website, Barry heaped praise on his City team-mates for their unity in the defining few months at the end of the season.

"The dressing room was huge that season," he explained. "It was one of the best I played in throughout my career. There were ups and downs but we were really together.

"We needed to that year."

City seized the initiative in the title race with a 1-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium with three games left, with Barry claiming the atmosphere that night was beyond comparison.

"That is the best atmosphere I've played in," he said. "It was electric. We knew if we beat them it was in our own hands.

"The fans played their part, got right behind the team and the noise levels were something I hadn't felt on the pitch before."