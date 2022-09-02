Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have scored four penalties against Southampton – no team has scored more from the spot against a specific opponent in that time.

Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December 2018 (89). However, no side has claimed more points from behind this season than Saints (7).

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez has scored five goals in his past five Premier League games against Southampton – against no side has he netted more in the competition (also five vs Everton).