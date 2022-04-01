Tottenham v Newcastle: Team news

Tottenham Hotspur will assess the fitness of Ben Davies, who returned to the club following Wales' win over Austria as a precaution.

Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon remain out.

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar have both trained after withdrawing from international duty due to illness and injury respectively.

Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention, while Callum Wilson could return before the end of the season.

