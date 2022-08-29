Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to sign new players before the transfer window closes, but has refused to comment on rumours that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to re-join.

So far Palace have signed four players in Sam Johnstone, Malcom Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure and Chris Richards.

Gallagher impressed during a loan spell with the Eagles last season.

"We need players and we will try to bring in those players," Vieira said prior to Tuesday's league game against Brentford.

"The club know what we need and there are people working to see if that can happen or not.

"It is difficult to talk about players who are not at the football club. Conor is a Chelsea player. Until Chelsea say otherwise, there is no point us thinking about what may be possible."

Vieira insisted he does not "have any expectations" around bringing in players.

He added: "We know the profile of the players we want and we will do our best to do it. If we manage to it will be good great, if not then I am happy with the group of players we have. I believe we have enough quality to compete week in and week out.

"We have people at the club who are focusing on that side of the business. My job is to concentrate on the games coming up."