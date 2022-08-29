Will Aberdeen get Ronan and is he what they need?

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to be reacquainted with Connor Ronan, so will he get his man before the summer transfer deadline closes on Thursday?

Goodwin took the 24-year-old attacking midfielder on loan at St Mirren last season, where he found the net eight times.

The Irishman, under contract until 2024, was on the bench for Wolves' first two Premier League games of this term but did not feature and he has not been seen since as the Midlands club stock up on more expensive European imports.

It seems certain the Dons will make their move but the squad is already overflowing with attacking options.

Would Ronan be an upgrade on what's already at Pittodrie or is there another area of the pitch that needs attention - or are you hoping for more than one new arrival by the end of the week?

