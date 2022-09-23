South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has been linked with Manchester United, has a release clause in his Napoli contract of about 50m euros. But, as it cannot be activated in the January transfer window, any club wanting to sign the 25-year-old will have to wait until next summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio), external

United boss Erik ten Hag could decide midfielder Donny van de Beek's future in October. The 25-year-old has struggled for game time recently. (Manchester Evening News), external

W﻿ant more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column here