Newcastle 1-0 Fulham

By Matthew Henry

"If, after the penalty kick has been taken:

• the kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player:

• an indirect free kick (or direct free kick for a handball offence) is awarded"

That is the law from football's rulebook which cost Fulham.

Had Aleksandar Mitrovic not slipped and kicked his second-half penalty onto his own standing foot then Fulham may well have left St James' Park with all three points.

On the balance of play, that may have been harsh on Newcastle but the Cottagers probably deserved at least a point.

Instead, Newcastle were sparked into life by the penalty 'miss' and Fulham were left frustrated.