This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in European competition, with each of the previous six coming in the Champions League since 2012-13. After failing to win the first four (D2 L2), the Citizens won both legs in the last 16 against them in this competition in 2019-20.

Pep Guardiola has eliminated Real Madrid from the knockout stages of the Champions League on two previous occasions, beating them 3-1 on aggregate in the 2010-11 semi-finals with Barcelona and 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019-20 last 16 with Manchester City. Guardiola is looking to become the first manager to eliminate Real from the Champions League on three occasions.