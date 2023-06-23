We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Alan: Sell Riyad Mahrez, buy Bukayo Saka - job done!!!

Sue: Declan Rice in, Kalvin Phillips in part exchange.

Adam: We need to get Joao Cancelo out now while his value is still going to be OK. We should then bring in Josko Gvardiol as he can cover him on the left and he could also cover the departure of Aymeric Laporte.

Ian: Sell: Phillips Buy: Saka.

J: One in, one out. Unfortunately Phillips isn't going to hit for City with Rodri and John Stones better at playing that central defensive midfield role, so I would sell him. In, we need cover for Riyad Mahrez on the right. Saka would be the dream signing, but realistically Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen would be a great fit.