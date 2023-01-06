Eddie Howe says Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak is back in team training and is closing in on a return to match action.

The striker scored twice in his first three games for the Magpies after his £60m move in August, but has not featured since September with a thigh injury.

When asked if the Sweden international is in a position to feature against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday, Howe said: "Let's get through training today [Friday] and see.

"I’m not clear because I just don’t want to put pressure on him. We will introduce him at the right time and he is getting closer all the time. He has trained with the team so we are pleased with his progress. Let’s wait and see.

"Initially he was hugely disappointed. There was a feeling of huge frustration because he wants to contribute, he wants to show his talents. He’s in a much better place now because he’s close and he’s training.

"Whenever a footballer is back on the grass and among his teammates your view on things is totally different."