Motherwell say the fee received for Kevin van Veen is "significant" and will help to ensure the club are "financially stable over the medium and long term".

Despite their "strong preference" to keep the record-breaking Dutch striker, who had a year remaining on his contract, the club were unable to compete with Groningen's contract offer or turn down the transfer fee.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “Of course, we are disappointed to be losing a player of Kevin’s quality.

“His effort in my time here has been exceptional and I appreciate his hard work.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin and know how much he loved his time here. I sincerely hope he has a successful time with Groningen and wish him all the best.

“Now, we face a difficult task to replace Kevin but we are working very hard behind the scenes to take this club forward.”