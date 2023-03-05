Analysis: Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

The biggest difference between defending champions Manchester City and Newcastle on Saturday came in front of goal.

As Magpies boss Eddie Howe reflected afterwards, City took their opportunities in their 2-0 victory, while his side did not.

It is nothing new, either. Newcastle have now managed only three goals in eight league games in 2023, which is a big reason why they have not won any of the past five of them.

"City have a habit of scoring with minimal chances which is what they did here," Howe said. "We had chances but it weren't as clinical as them.

"It's just one of those things, I think we're going through a phase where that's happening to us.

"I think our general performance we have to be very positive about, we have to acknowledge that there's improvements to make, but compared to last year we're getting closer. We have to be positive about that."