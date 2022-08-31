Livingston v Dundee United: Team news

Both these sides shipped a combined 14 goals at the weekend without scoring, so it's no surprise changes have been made.

However, Livi boss David Martindale makes just one tweak from his side's 5-0 loss to Aberdeen. Forward Esmael Goncalves starts ahead of defender Jack Fitzwater, who was sent off in the weekend defeat.

Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox makes four changes though from his side's humiliating 9-0 loss to Celtic which cost Jack Ross his job.

Charlie Mulgrew and Aziz Behich begin in defence, Jamie McGrath shores up the midfield and Tony Watt starts up front.

Dropping out are Kieran Freeman, Scott McMann, Archie Meekison and Glenn Middleton.

