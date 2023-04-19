Having won two of their first three Premier League games under Sean Dyche, Everton have won just one of their subsequent eight (D3 L4). All three of those wins have been at home, with the Toffees without a league victory on the road in 11 matches (D4 L7).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 16 league games against Everton (D7 L8), though that victory was in last season's corresponding fixture (3-1).